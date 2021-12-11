Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Irked by CM’s ‘false promises’, Ludhiana auto union steps out to protest
chandigarh news

Irked by CM’s ‘false promises’, Ludhiana auto union steps out to protest

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s promises were called out fake by the auto-rickshaw union as no notification to waive the challan fee has been issued by the government
Members of the Ludhiana Auto Rickshaw Works Union staging a protest at Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 02:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana Auto Rickshaw Works Union on Friday staged a protest at the Jagraon Bridge, accusing chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi of making false promises regarding the challan fee waiver.

Led by Lakhwinder Singh Dhillon, union leader, protesters raised slogans against Channi and removed his stickers from their auto-rickshaws. They complained that no notification has been issued by the government regarding the promised waiver.

Dhillon revealed that the CM had personally visited the union office at Gill Road, along with Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Singh Sindhu, on November 22, and had announced that the challan fee of all auto-rickshaws will be waived. Channi, according to the union chief, had also promised the release of impounded vehicles.

“A photo-op exercise was staged and nine challans of auto rickshaw drivers were waived. But when we reached the regional transport office in the mini-secretariat, we were told that no notification to waive the challan fee has been issued by the government and officials refused to remit the challan fees. This is fleecing. Now whose word should we trust. While CM assures that our challan fee has been remitted but on the ground level things have not changed,” he said.Dhillon further revealed that officials of the transport department had sought a day’s time to resolve the matter.

RELATED STORIES

“We are issuing an ultimatum. If our grievances will not be redressed by tomorrow, we will stage protests and choke the roads and highways of Ludhiana district,” he later said.

Meanwhile, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, president of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD), also joinedthe protesting auto rickshaw drivers.

“For petty politics CM Channi has played with the sentiments of the needy. For mere few votes, he has lied to the poor auto drivers. It is unbecoming for a man who holds the chair of the CM. Either he is lying or the officials at the transport department are lying,” he said.

The police, led by ACP Dharmapal, were deployed to tackle the hour-long protest.

The protesters eventually returned home, but not without issuing an ultimatum of intensifying the demonstrations if the matter is not resolved by December 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP