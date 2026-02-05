Irked over zero tariff on US apple imports, Himachal growers call for mass agitation

Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh have announced a mass movement against the proposed zero import tariff on apples from the United States, warning that the move could devastate the state’s apple-based economy. Farmer leaders have termed the proposed India–US trade deal anti-farmer and have sought the intervention of the Himachal Pradesh government. Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh have announced a mass movement against the proposed zero import tariff on apples from the United States, warning that the move could devastate the state’s apple-based economy.

Apple accounts for nearly 80% of the state’s total fruit production and generates an annual income of around ₹4,500 crore. The crop is the backbone of Himachal’s rural economy, directly and indirectly supporting 5–6 lakh families.

Growers point out that Himachal produces only 7–8 tonnes of apples per hectare, compared to 40–70 tonnes per hectare in countries such as New Zealand, China, the US and Iran, owing to better geography, advanced technology and mechanisation abroad. Production in the state has further declined in recent years due to climate change, erratic weather, reduced snowfall, prolonged dry spells and natural disasters such as floods, cloudbursts and landslides. These conditions have increased plant diseases, including fire blight, apple scab, powdery mildew, sooty blotch and bitter rot.

In India, apples are harvested between July and November, with off-season demand met through cold storage and Controlled Atmosphere facilities. Farmers fear that duty-free imports of heavily subsidised US apples will undercut domestic prices and push hill farmers into financial distress. Under existing free trade agreements, India has already reduced import duty on apples and other fruits from New Zealand and the European Union to 20% from 50%.

Former MLA and senior farmers’ leader Rakesh Singha warned, “American apple farming is backed by massive subsidies and corporate players like Walmart and Cargill. If zero-tariff apples enter India, it will destroy apple orchards here.” Calling the move “politically motivated”, he added, “This is not just about apples. This is about breaking the backbone of Himachal’s economy.”

Public Works and Urban Development minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “Zero tariff puts farmers’ futures at risk… The government’s failure to show transparency, firmness, and clarity in defending farmers’ interests is deeply distressing.”

Himachal Pradesh Apple Farmers Association president Sanjay Chauhan said, “If apples from the US are allowed to enter India at zero tariff, farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir and Uttarakhand—more than 15 lakh families—will suffer massive losses.”

Joint Farmers’ Associations convener Harish Chauhan termed the deal a “death warrant” for hill farmers, warning that foreign trade agreements were crushing apple, walnut and almond growers and threatening the collapse of the region’s horticulture-based economy.