IRP/Border Battalion recruitment: CAT directs govt to submit response in 1st week of May

The government counsel assured that they will not move ahead with regard to the recruitment process. However, the matter was admitted by the CAT, Jammu bench, with a direction to file a response in the first week of May and thereafter the applicants will file the rejoinder within one week
Apni Party’s legal cell provincial president advocate Vikram Rathore has taken up a legal fight for the fulfilment of the rights of IRP/Borer Battalion aspirants by filing an application in the Jammu bench of the CAT seeking justice for the applicants.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JAMMU : Apni Party’s legal cell provincial president advocate Vikram Rathore has taken up a legal fight for the fulfilment of the rights of IRP/Borer Battalion aspirants by filing an application in the Jammu bench of the CAT seeking justice for the applicants.

“The government counsel assured that they will not move ahead with regard to the recruitment process. However, the matter was admitted by the CAT, Jammu bench, with a direction to file a response in the first week of May and thereafter the applicants will file the rejoinder within one week,” said Rathore, while addressing a press conference.

He said: “In 2019, two notifications were issued, one referred to the recruitment of 2 Women Battalion and the other to the two Border Battalions in the IRP. In these, 1,350 posts were advertised for their recruitment as constables in the IRP Battalion in both the regions.”

“Of these, 675 posts were kept for the recruitment in the Women Battalion for Jammu and equal number were referred for women Battalion in Kashmir. Similarly, 675 posts were advertised for recruitment as constables in Border Battalion in the IRP in J&K,” he said.

“Some applicants, who approached CAT, had filled forms in offline and online mode. But their physical test was not conducted. In January 2020, they were issued admit cards,” he said.

In both tests, he said, these people were waiting for written exams and accordingly tentative dates for written examination were also issued. But the already advertised posts in the IRP were re-advertised without completing the recruitment process.

