ISB sees highest-ever 2,066 placement offers, average CTC of 34 lakh

The Indian School of Business (ISB) with campuses in Mohali and Hyderabad has concluded the campus placements for the post-graduate programme in management. The students here have received 2,066 offers from 270 companies, the highest-ever number of offers made on the campus so far. The average CTC is also at an all-time high at ₹34.07 lakh compared to 28.21 lakh last year.

The top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare. Due to the pandemic, the entire process was conducted virtually.