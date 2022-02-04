Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ISB sees highest-ever 2,066 placement offers, average CTC of 34 lakh
chandigarh news

ISB sees highest-ever 2,066 placement offers, average CTC of 34 lakh

ISB with campuses in Mohali and Hyderabad has concluded campus placements for the post-graduate programme in management. Average CTC is also at an all-time high at ₹34 lakh
The students of ISB have received 2,066 placement offers from 270 companies, the highest-ever number of offers made on the campus so far. The average CTC is also at an all-time high at 34.07 lakh compared to 28.21 lakh last year. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Indian School of Business (ISB) with campuses in Mohali and Hyderabad has concluded the campus placements for the post-graduate programme in management. The students here have received 2,066 offers from 270 companies, the highest-ever number of offers made on the campus so far. The average CTC is also at an all-time high at 34.07 lakh compared to 28.21 lakh last year.

The top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare. Due to the pandemic, the entire process was conducted virtually.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP