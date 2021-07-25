Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ISC Class 12 results: Three students from Chandigarh tricity score 99.75%
This year, results for both classes were calculated on the basis of internal assessment and no merit list was announced by the board. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ISC Class 12 results: Three students from Chandigarh tricity score 99.75%

Among them, Noorbir Kaur Grewal is a humanities student at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, and the other two – Himanshi Kansal and Khushi – are commerce students at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 01:12 AM IST

Three tricity students have achieved 99.75% marks in the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Among them Noorbir Kaur Grewal is a humanities student at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, and the other two – Himanshi Kansal and Khushi – are commerce students at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh.

In the non-medical stream, Sejal Trehan got 97.75% marks, while Ranmeekjot Kaur scored 99.25% marks in the medical stream. Both are students of YPS.

In the Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, Tanisha Gupta and Anav Jain from Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, and Aryan R Chugh and Jeevanjot from St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, scored 99% marks.

This year, results for both classes were calculated on the basis of internal assessment and no merit list was announced by the board.

There are four CISCE schools in Chandigarh — Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26; St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44; St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, and Tender Heart School, Sector 33. YPS School is in Sector 51, Mohali.

In Panchkula, St Xavier’s High School, Sector 20; Saupin’s School, Sector 9; and Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, are affiliated to the board.

