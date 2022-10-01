ISI-backed terror module’s one more member held in Ambala

One more member of the inter-services intelligence (ISI)-backed terror module that was busted by Tarn Taran police last week, was arrested from Ambala, police said on Saturday. The arrested accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar of Karnal district in Haryana. With the arrest of Mukesh, police have also recovered four Chinese pistols.

The module was busted by Tarn Taran police with the arrest of Punjab Police constable, Parminder Singh alias Pinky of Batala, on September 22. The police had said Pinky and his accomplices, including US-based gangster Darmanjit Singh Kahlon, had planned to do target killings of political, religious and social leaders to destabilise peace in the state. Police had also recovered a .30 bore pistol from the possession of Pinky.

Police said the accused had been in contact with some gangsters, who are further in contact with pro-Khalistani elements and the Pakistan-based intelligence agency, ISI. A senior police official in Tarn Taran said the accused had also been involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition and the illegal funding to gangsters, who are working at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers.Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon said, “Mukesh was arrested with the help of the special task force (STF) wing of Haryana police. Our raids are on to nab the other accused of the module.”

