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‘Israeli aerospace firm exploring Haryana for 3,000-crore investment’

An official spokesperson said that seven locations including Haryana have been identified by Israel Aerospace Industries across the country for investment

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, an aerospace and defence company plans to invest 3,000 crore in defence sector in India. This was told by chief of staff of Aerospace India, the Indian subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, Kanwar Vijay Singh on Wednesday during a meeting with Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini and state officials at New Delhi.

Saini who held a series of meetings with industrialists at New Delhi on Wednesday said the state government is engaging directly with industrialists before finalising the 2026 industrial policy. (HT Photo for representation)

An official spokesperson said that seven locations including Haryana have been identified by Israel Aerospace Industries across the country for investment. This investment in military defence systems will be a significant boost to Make in India and Make in Haryana. The chief minister extended the state government’s complete backing for this investment, the spokesperson said.

Saini who held a series of meetings with industrialists at New Delhi on Wednesday said the state government is engaging directly with industrialists before finalising the 2026 industrial policy.

An official spokesperson said Prashant Doreswamy, managing director of Continental Company (CEO, Aumovio), informed that the company plans to set up a modern electronic brake plant in Haryana, with a location identified in Dharuhera. The project involves an initial investment of about 1,000 crore.

Saini said the state government will develop 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) in the state. Land acquisition processes are underway for IMTs in Ambala and Naraingarh. Additionally, there is a plan to develop a dedicated zone for Japanese companies, he said. Administrative secretary, industries and commerce, Amit Kumar Agrawal said that strengthening infrastructure, expanding logistics networks, and promoting digital governance remain key to industrial growth in the state.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Israeli aerospace firm exploring Haryana for 3,000-crore investment’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Israeli aerospace firm exploring Haryana for 3,000-crore investment’
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