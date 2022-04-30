Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Issue of NDCs: Councillor seeks regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Ambala

Updated on Apr 30, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Ambala Sandeep Sachdeva wrote to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday demanding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the city so that all residents can get their no dues certificates (NDCs).

In his letter, the Saffron Party leader alleged, “MC officials mislead the public on NDCs and several locals have complained that a work which even a public representative can’t get done at the MC office can easily be arranged by representatives of MC officials in return for money.”

Sachdeva also requested the CM to approve all “khasra” numbers in areas under MC limits.

Reacting to the development, AAP leader Chitra Sarwara, said, “Before joining Aam Aadmi Party, we protested against the discrepancies at the MC under the banner of Haryana Democratic Front (HDF). We pointed out that the public should not have to bear the brunt of the negligence of by a survey company.”

The letter comes days before the general House meeting of the Ambala MC which will be held next week to discuss and pass a budget for the financial year 2022-23.

