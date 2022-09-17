IT Act case: High court stays arrest of AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra’s second wife

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:25 AM IST

he plea was from Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, the second wife of the Sanaur MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra; the FIR in question was registered on September 3 at Jhulkan police station on allegations of sharing an objectionable video on social media sites of the AAP MLA

Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed arrest of an AAP MLA’s wife, in an FIR registered under the sections of the Information and Technology Act in Patiala. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed arrest of an AAP MLA’s wife, in an FIR registered under the sections of the Information and Technology Act in Patiala. The FIR was registered on the complaint of MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra.

The plea was from Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, the second wife of the Sanaur MLA. The FIR in question was registered on September 3 at Jhulkan police station on allegations of sharing an objectionable video on social media sites of the AAP MLA. Earlier, the woman had alleged harassment at the hands of MLA and had approached high court with a plea seeking protection. The MLA has trashed her allegations of domestic violence. Police have been told to respond to her plea by September 21.

