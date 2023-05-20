Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / I-T dept raids continue on liquor baron Deep Malhotra’s properties

I-T dept raids continue on liquor baron Deep Malhotra’s properties

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2023 12:52 AM IST

The income tax (IT) department on Friday continued searches for the second day on premises of liquor baron and former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lawmaker Deep Malhotra and his associates in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts

Faridkot : The income tax (IT) department on Friday continued searches for the second day on premises of liquor baron and former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lawmaker Deep Malhotra and his associates in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts.

The income tax (IT) department on Friday continued searches for the second day on premises of liquor baron and former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lawmaker Deep Malhotra and his associates in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts.
The income tax (IT) department on Friday continued searches for the second day on premises of liquor baron and former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lawmaker Deep Malhotra and his associates in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts.

Officials of the income tax investigation wing from Jalandhar had raided six locations linked to Malhotra in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts on Thursday.

In Faridkot, I-T officials searched Malhotra’s residence at Adarsh Nagar, his company’s office in Khokhran Wala Mohala and residences of his two associates, who run liquor operations for him, in Faridkot. I-T teams are still searching at Malhotra’s residence and couple of more locations in Faridkot city, said officials.

An official privy to the development said that the searches at Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village in Ferozepur’s Zira and residence of liquor factory’s chief administrative officer Pawan Bansal in Ferozepur city continued on the second day. The private distillery is owned by Malhotra’s company.

On Friday, I-T officials searched Bansal’s house in his relative’s presence.

Official said the aim of these raids is to gather evidence related to possible tax evasion, undisclosed assets, and illicit financial transactions.

The I-T department’s action comes amid ongoing probe of the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The agency has already arrested Malhotra’s son Gautam Malhotra in connection with the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shiromani akali dal faridkot
shiromani akali dal faridkot
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out