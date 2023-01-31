I-T dept raids premises linked to 2 Punjab pastors

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:47 PM IST

The income tax (I-T) department on Tuesday carried out raids at several premises linked to two pastors from Punjab.

The two prominent pastors from Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts are said to have a huge number of followers from the Dalit community. (Representational Photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh

The income tax (I-T) department on Tuesday carried out raids at several premises linked to two pastors from Punjab, official sources said.

The two prominent pastors from Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts are said to have a huge number of followers from the Dalit community.

The premises, including in Mohali and Jalandhar districts, allegedly linked to the pastors were searched and records were being collected, the sources said.

The sleuths of the investigation wing of the income tax department from places, including Bathinda, Amritsar and Jammu swooped down on the premises linked to the pastors.

Paramilitary personnel were deployed outside the premises where the raids were conducted.

