IT firm announces to set up Mohali centre

New establishment will come up with phased investment of ₹160 cr.

Quality assurance and software testing company TestingXperts has announced to open a state-of-the-art innovation and delivery centre in Mohali with a phased investment of ₹160 crore. Principal Secretary, department of investment promotion, information technology and industries, Dilip Kumar said that with continued proactive efforts and effective policy advocacy by Invest Punjab team, another major investment has been registered by IT company TestingXperts in IT City Mohali with a current investment by TestingXperts of ₹114 crore which would increase in a phased manner, according to an official release. KK Yadav, CEO, Invest Punjab, said that the tech ecosystem in Punjab is undergoing a massive shift with the government focusing on creating a technologically charged ecosystem and acting as a catalyst in building, empowering and supporting business environment. The investment is expected to generate direct employment for 3,000 people and indirect employment of over 5,000 people.

