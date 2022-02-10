Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / I-T raids at premises of three jewellers in Ludhiana
I-T raids at premises of three jewellers in Ludhiana

As per information, I-T raids were held at around nine locations, including showrooms and workshops of jewellers in Sarafa Bazar area and residences in Gurdev Nagar and Kitchlu Nagar of Ludhiana
Paramilitary personnel standing guard during I-T raids at a jewellery shop located in Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Suspecting tax evasion, the investigation wing of the income tax (I-T) department conducted raids at the premises of three jewellers -- Jaipur Diamond, New Jaipur Jewellers and Le Khanna jewellers on College Road on Wednesday afternoon.

As per information, raids were held at around nine locations, including showrooms and workshops of jewellers in Sarafa Bazar area and residences in Gurdev Nagar and Kitchlu Nagar.

The raids were still going on at the time of the filing of the report, and paramilitary forces had been deployed at the spot to restrict entry and exit from the premises.

As per information, the department officials are going through the records of jewellers and checking the details of the stock.

