‘It was a political compulsion’: SAD’s Naresh Gujral on repeal of farm laws

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre in protest against the three contentious farm laws, on Friday said the announcement for repealing the legislation is a “triumph of democracy”. It said the move will augur well for farmers in Punjab.

SAD leader Naresh Gujral told HT that his party warned the government that the “my-way-or-the-highway” attitude will not work. “They did not heed our warning. We had told them not to underestimate the willpower of the famers, particularly the Jat Sikhs. What has happened today is the triumph of democracy.”

The decision to repeal the three laws has been linked to elections in states including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where the farmers’ agitation gained much support.

Gujral said the perception that the BJP has taken care to address a major grievance that the opposition could leverage against is not true. “Do not forget memories are long. Elections are only two months away. People will not forget, those who have suffered will not forget this. This was a political compulsion. They had to do it but I have doubts that it will yield them quick results,” he said.

He said the SAD chose to walk away from the NDA because they could not support the BJP when the “farmers had been wronged”.

After the farm bills were passed in Parliament in 2020, the SAD, one of the oldest allies of the BJP, quit the NDA and accused the government of not taking on board its concerns against the farm laws. “We are a farmers’ party. All our speeches in Parliament were about sending the bills to a select committee. We told them not to rush. But they were not willing to listen to us. We had no option [but to walkout],” he said.

On the impact of the announcement on political formations in Punjab, given the overtures being made by former chief minister Amarinder Singh towards the BJP, Gujral said it was too soon to reach a conclusion. “In a democracy, everybody is free to do what they like. Both are on a weak wicket. So, let’s see how it pans out. Today’s announcement is not an aspirin that you take and the headache goes away immediately. Over 1,000 farmers have lost their lives. It’s been a struggle that has gone on for over a year, so I don’t see making this one announcement will change the entire political scenario,” he said.

He also ruled out a reconciliation with the BJP. “Our core committee will meet to plan our future. Right now, I do not see in the immediate future any alignment with the BJP.”