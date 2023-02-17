It would take at least four years to fix HP’s economy: CM Sukhu

The state government is acting judiciously keeping in view the emerging challenges and welfare of people and marching ahead towards a change of system, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday while responding to media queries on Himachal Pradesh’s financial crisis.

“These may be tough times, but there is no lack of intention. It would at least take four years to fix the economy of the state and bring it back on right track,” said Sukhu.

The chief minister admitted that his government has taken a loan of ₹1,800 crore and exhausted its borrowing limit. He said his government would not let anything hinder the development works.

Responding to former chief minister Shanta Kumar’s suggestion to curb the wasteful expenditure, Sukhu said, “He (Shanta) has said right things. He knows how to streamline the administrative setup. We are taking steps in the right direction and would revive the economy.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s state president Suresh Kashyap met leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur at his Shimla residence on Friday. He said the Congress government, which constantly deplored the previous regime over the state’s fiscal health, was all set to raise a ₹2,000-crore loan in addition to the ₹1,500 crore it took.

He said the Congress had come to power by assuring 10 guarantees, but none of those seemed to be being fulfilled.

“Not even a single guarantee could be discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday. Neither there was mention of OPS nor the monthly allowance to women,” he added.

Kashyap said the Congress government had also promised five lakh jobs to the youth. “But now, all their committees have talked about 20,000 jobs a year,” he added.

State to use drones in rescue ops, traffic management

The Himachal Pradesh government intends to use drone technology to supervise various state schemes, traffic management, rescue of stranded trekkers, monitor forests and wildlife, and surveillance of illegal mining, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

He said there was a dire need to seriously consider how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adding modern technology.

This will also benefit the people at large as the technology will also play a pivotal role in health and other sectors. Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in the agriculture sector, a statement quoted Sukhu as saying.