Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

ITPI’s Punjab chapter conducts sports meet for town planners

Aimed to provide a platform for interaction between the young and veteran town planners, ITPI’s Punjab chapter conducts sports meet and quiz competition at the sports complex in Sector 69, Mohali
ITPI’s Punjab chapter conducted a sports meet and quiz competition for town planners. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Institute of Town Planners India’s (ITPI) Punjab regional chapter (PRC) organised the Punjab Town Planners Meet 2022 at the sports complex in Sector 69, Mohali. The day-long event was organised to provide a platform to planners for innovative interaction through sports and quiz.

More than 150 members of the chapter, including the department of town and country planning Punjab, the town planning wing of state government and UT officials participated in the event.

Chief conservator of soil Punjab (retd.) Anil Kumar Sondhi, a badminton player who has represented India at the World Masters Badminton Championships, was the chief guest. He shared his experience on the importance of physical and mental health.

PRC chairman Pankaj Bawa, in his inaugural address, thanked the planners’ fraternity for participating in the initiative. He said the idea was to bring the planners of different districts of Punjab together on one platform, where a meaningful interaction could take place between the young and veteran planners.

Former PRC chairman Jit Kumar Gupta, meanwhile, shared his experience and motivated the attendees.

The morning session was devoted to sporting events, including badminton and table tennis matches, which saw the participation of more than 50 town planners.

In the afternoon session, a quiz on the theme of town planning rules and policies was organised.

