Guest Column | It’s never too late to add to qualifications

Education has always been a passion of mine. In fact, I pursued it throughout my career spanning three-and-a-half decades. I never missed any opportunity to study further.

It wasn’t easy coupled with my responsibilities on the domestic and official fronts. Nevertheless, I continued to add to my educational qualifications enthusiastically, despite my fragile health due to chronic haemophilia. Braving all odds, I went on a spree of higher learning and pursued a postgraduate degree in economics, Bachelor of Legislative Law, and subsequently completed my doctorate in journalism and mass communication.

In May 2017, I decided to join a master of laws course at Kurukshetra University through the directorate of distance education and decided to submit the admission form personally so as to avert any chances of rejection and secure a seat in the course.

On our way back to Chandigarh from Delhi after attending an interview for a tourist visa with the US embassy, my wife, an associate professor, accompanied me to the university campus. We handed over the admission form to a clerk in his mid-50s who after meticulously checking the documents, quipped Haryanvi, “Tau, tane ghare koi kaam nahin jo is umar mei bhi padai kar reha” (Sir, don’t you have any work at home that you are even studying at this age).

I told him that I wanted to pursue the course to reconnect with the subject as practising law was my post-retirement plan. However, the clerk was not convinced and curtly remarked: “Muje lage tujhe ghar koi na rakhe” (It appears to me that no one lets you to stay at home).

I was taken aback by his observation as he probably mistook my age due to my bushy grey beard and fragile physique. It was an embarrassing experience, particularly as my wife who has always encouraged me to study further was accompanying me. Finally, the official confirmed my admission, assigned a roll number and asked me to collect lessons from the store in-charge.

On our way back to Chandigarh, I kept pondering over the unsavoury incident and felt quite perturbed by the unpleasant attitude of the concerned official. However, later, I decided to take his rare wit in a positive manner as age can never be a barrier for improving one’s academic prospects. This episode eventually reaffirmed my belief as educating oneself has no age limit because learning is a lifelong process.

(The writer is additional director (press) to the Punjab chief minister)