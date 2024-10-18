It’s time for Punjab to hand over Shanan power project to Himachal: CM Sukhu

To inspect the historic 110 MW Shanan Power House at Jogindernagar in Mandi district, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the power house and took a briefing from the officials about it. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted that the foundation of the Shanan project was laid more than a century ago and added that although the project was presently operated by the Punjab government, discussions are underway to transfer control to the Himachal Pradesh government. (HT File)

Addressing the media, he said following the expiration of the lease period, the government of Himachal Pradesh rightfully deserves to take over the project. “After a century of operation by Punjab, the time has come for the project to be handed over to the government of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

The CM said the Shanan project does not fall under the Punjab Reorganization Act and that the Punjab government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. He assured that the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter would be respected by one and all.

‘Uhl Project Phase III to be made functional by Jan 2025’

CM Sukhu also inspected the third phase of Uhl Project in Mandi. He said lack of funds would not be allowed to hinder the completion of this project. He announced an additional amount of ₹85 crore as ‘sovereign guarantee’ for this project and said that ₹100 crore has already been provided in March this year for the project.

Sukhu said since the work of this project was going on for the last few years resulting in escalation of its cost. The present state government has now speeded up the work of this project. He said that by the end of December or January, 2025, power generation will be started after completing all technical investigations and findings. Tata Power Limited has been entrusted with the responsibility under Third Party Quality Control to ensure quality in the construction work of the project. After its commissioning, it will add to an additional income for the state, he remarked.

CM presides over ambassadors meet in Kullu

CM Sukhu also presided over the ambassadors meet amid International Kullu Dussehra Festival in Kullu on Friday. During the meeting he extended an invitation to global investors to invest in the state. Ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Brunei and representatives from Russia, and Guyana were present as the guests of honour attending the meet. In his address, the CM encouraged and emphasised upon investments in tourism, green energy, data storage, food processing and other sustainable sectors.