It’s time to be out and proud as pride parade returns to Chandigarh

The LGBTQIA+ community will gather under Chandigarh’s open hand symbol – an emblem of unity of mankind – and march towards Sukhna Lake on Sunday (April 10) celebrating social and self-acceptance, and hard-won legal rights.

Leading the pride parade, which is being organised after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, will be transgender activist Dhananjay Chauhan, who was instrumental in setting up a separate washroom for trans people on the Panjab University campus, and Patiala-born screenwriter and LGBTQIA+ activist Ghazal Dhaliwal, whose projects include Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Qarib Qarib Singlle, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and A Monsoon Date.

“Back when we wanted to hold the first pride parade in 2013, Panjab University officials told us that such an activity will not be allowed on campus. It was tough to explain the concept of pride to them. In fact, I was repeatedly called by cops who could not understand what LGBTQIA+ was, despite my best efforts. Ultimately, I told them it was an HIV AIDS awareness programme, only then did they give me their nod,” says Chauhan.

‘The prejudice continues’

“It is a constant struggle to sensitise people. One of our tribe was recently asked to vacate her lodgings by her landlord who bluntly told her ‘we do not rent to trans people’. It is only when legal action is taken against them will these people stop discriminating against us,” Chauhan says.

“Even at hostels, wardens are under the impression that transgenders are boys who like to wear sarees, their truth is constantly scrutinised, and doubted,” she says, adding, “Sadly, people just want us to bless them, not make something of ourselves and rise above our circumstances.”

On the bright side, the cogs of change are slowly but surely turning. Maninderjit Singh, a bright postgraduate from Punjabi University, Patiala, who will soon be going to Canada for higher studies, says, “A few years ago, we could not walk around town hand-in-hand with our loved ones, but now people have evolved and there are fewer side glances and hostile glares.”

“At one time, it was difficult for queer people to get employment, but now I teach at an IELTS institute where my employers and colleagues are supportive of me,” Singh says.

‘Normalise the conversation’

Maninderjit, however, is cognisant of his privilege. “I come from a well-to-do family, so it has been much easier for me than for most LGBTQIA+ people from the lower socio-economic strata.”

He believes celebrities and popular culture can go a long way in lifting the taboo associated with the LGBTQIA+ community. “I am a fan of Arundati Roy and could relate to Anjum, the ‘hijra’ in The Ministry of Utmost Happiness,” he adds.

Lending support to the pride parade is popular Punjabi actor Hashneen Chauhan. “It horrifies me to even think of the kind of struggle, toil and trouble people of the trans community have to endure for something that is totally natural. Leading a fulfilled life is everybody’s right,” the actor says.

Psychiatrist Dr Satyen Sharma, who has many patients from the community, will also march in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We need to normalise the conversation around sexual identity, sexual orientation and lifestyle choices to empower the LGBTQIA+ community,” Dr Sharma says.