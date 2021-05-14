Jabs for 18+: Punjab to launch vaccination for kin of health workers from Friday

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced the launch of 18-44 age group vaccination for families of healthcare workers in government and private sectors as well as those suffering from co-morbidities from Friday.

Directing judicious use of the limited available stocks of vaccine, the CM also directed the health department to initiate the process of vaccinating co-morbid prisoners in this age group.

Reviewing the Covid situation and the vaccination status at a virtual meeting of his cabinet, Amarinder asked the health department to kick-start the vaccination programme for these priority groups from identified school and other buildings to prevent further spread of the pandemic to avoid crowding at government hospitals.

Briefing the cabinet, Dr Gagandeep Kang, a special invitee to the expert group, said with preliminary data showing vaccines working better against the coronavirus than expected, including against the mutant B.1.617 variety, a targeted response to the vaccination programme was needed. She suggested more extensive use of Covishield, given its affordability and availability, and the fact that it offers high efficacy even with a single dose, while the second dose can be extended up to 12 weeks. Dr Kang suggested that the Government of India should be requested to include obesity in the list of comorbidities for vaccination priority.

HUNGER HELPLINE ANNOUNCED

Poor and underprivileged Covid patients can call up Hunger Helpline numbers 181 and 112 from Friday for delivery of free cooked meals at their doorstep through the Punjab Police department. The CM announced the humanitarian initiative at the cabinet meeting, declaring that “we will not let anyone sleep hungry in Punjab”.

“Such patients can call on these numbers any time of the day or night, and will be provided cooked food at their homes by the police department, through Covid kitchens and delivery boys,” according to an official spokesperson. The department is tying up with such kitchens and delivery agents for this purpose, DGP Dinkar Gupta said.

As part of the facility, which will become operational from 10am from Friday, poor Covid patients living anywhere in Punjab and lacking access to food can DIAL 181 or 112 at any time of day or night, on 24/7 basis, for delivery of cooked meals at their doorstep.

