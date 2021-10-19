Jagbans Powar is PPSC chairman

Chandigarh

The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the name of Jagbans Singh Powar, former deputy comptroller and auditor General of India, as the Punjab public service commission (PPSC) chairman. The post was vacant since July.

Power also remained principal auditor general in Punjab and was also head of the National Academy for Audit and Accounts, Shimla.

Earlier, a state committee had shortlisted three persons for the post, including former head of the state vigilance bureau BK Uppal, a retired army officer and Powar. The Punjab government led by Capt Amarinder Singh wanted to appoint Uppal as the commission chairman, but with the change of guard, the decision was changed.