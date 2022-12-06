Jagmeet Brar resigns from all SAD posts, vows to remain Akali

The dissenting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Jagmeet Singh Brar on Tuesday announced that he had resigned from all party posts, but would remain an Akali worker forever. Besides, he met Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh instead of appearing before the party disciplinary committee led by Sikandar Singh Maluka. The committee asked to clear his position on his alleged anti party activities, including forming a ‘Unity Coordination Committee’, on December 6. Party’s disciplinary committee chairman Sikander Maluka in a letter issued to Brar said that the committee was not at all satisfied with his reply to a notice sent earlier. Maluka further asked Brar to appear before the party panel in person to clarify his position on the allegation of his anti party activities.

However, he appeared before the Jathedar with a letter at Akal Takht secretariat. While interacting with the media after the meeting, he said, “I have handed over a letter to the Jathedar Sahib regarding the current status of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Sikh Panth. I have offered resignation from all the party posts. The Jathedar ordered me to remain as Akali which is a matter of pride for me”. “Being an Akali worker and without any post, I will try to strengthen the Akali Dal across the world”, he said. He maintained that the party structure was dissolved unconstitutionally. “After this act, all the decisions taken in the party are not fair. After this, I will struggle for Akali Dal’s traditional issues including Anandpur Sahib resolution”, he added. He said, “80 percent leaders of the party want unity in the party and they will get together in coming times”.

