Jagraon electrician murder has Pakistan connect, claims police

The murder of Jagraon-based electrician Paramjit Singh was an outcome of a prolonged conspiracy, and ammunition used in the crime was smuggled from Pakistan, police claimed on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (IG, Ludhiana Range) Kaustubh Sharma said that based on the analysis of the three bullet shells recovered from the crime scene, it looks like they were smuggled from Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Of the three shells recovered from the crime scene, two have Pakistan markings, while one is made in India. We are yet to identify the weapon. But it seems it was a 9mm, mostly used by security agencies in India. The owner of the car, which the assailants used to flee, has also been identified. It will be too premature to reveal his name but he is already facing a trial in a case of possessing an illegal weapon. The hunt is on to arrest the car owner,” the IG said.

Paramjit was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his house on Wednesday. The assailants escaped in a Hyundai i-20 car, bearing a fake Delhi registration number. Two men were caught in the footage of the CCTV installed in the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh Dalla, alias Arsh Dalla, in an unverified Facebook post claimed the responsibility for the murder. In the post, Dalla said that his brother, Dilpreet Singh of Minnia village, had committed suicide because of 45-year-old electrician Paramjit Singh’s family and he has avenged it by carrying out the murder.

“We believe Dalla supplied weapons and ammunition to the accused with the help of his cross-border links. Although Dalla has identified Dilpreet as his brother our investigations suggest that both are not related. Dilpreet might have come in contact with Dalla when he was active in student politics. We are also trying to identify the assailants. It seems one of them is a wrestler as one of the assailants has cauliflower ear (a deformity caused by blunt trauma to the ears),” the IG claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, apart from arresting two accused Lovepreet Singh and Navjot Singh, police have also brought that notorious gangster Dhru Daudhar on a production warrant from Kapurthala jail related to this case.

The police have also carried out raids on suspected hideouts of persons linked with Dalla.

“Police parties searched the premises of 232 persons linked with him. Several persons have been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined. Data from electronic devices, arms licences were checked, and travel details of foreign-based family members along with property and bank details are being examined,” the DGP said.

DGP said the process is already on to extradite Dalla from Canada and soon, he will be brought to India. Red Corner Notice against Arsh Dalla has already been issued and is being followed up vigorously, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON