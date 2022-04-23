Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jai Ram a remote controlled CM: Sukhu
chandigarh news

Jai Ram a remote controlled CM: Sukhu

Congress’ former HP president and Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu rained scathing attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over misgovernance and corruption
Congress’ former HP president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also mocked the rallies and roadshows being organised by the BJP and the AAP. (Deepak Sansta/Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 03:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Lying low after their dismal performances in the assembly polls in four states, Congress’ former HP president and Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu rained scathing attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over misgovernance and corruption.

Calling Jai Ram Thakur a remote-controlled chief minister at a press conference, Sukhu said, “The government is running from Shimla, but the decisions are being taken from Delhi.” He claimed that Jai Ram was more focused on the party’s work and functioning rather than devoting time to redressal of public grievances. “Despite being a CM, he cannot take any independent decision,” he said.

“The Congress would contest the upcoming assembly elections under collective leadership and no CM face would be declared,” he added.

Sukhu also mocked the rallies and roadshows being organised by the BJP and the AAP. “People of the state are educated and know which party suits them the best. All these gimmicks will not help the rival parties,” he added.

