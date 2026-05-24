Jai Ram accuses Congress of ‘financially exploiting’ people of Himachal, party retorts

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Saturday accused the state government of “financially exploiting” the public with Congress blaming the Opposition BJP of indulging in negative politics.

Himachal Pradesh leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (File)

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Addressing a press conference in Mandi, Jai Ram said, “The Sukhu government is engaging in a brand of politics characterised by lies, deceit and the financial exploitation of the public. The Congress party—which issued grand guarantees during the election campaign—has now reneged on the promises it made to the people.”

Thakur said that while Congress guaranteed 300 units of free electricity, upon assuming power, they abolished the existing provision of 125 free units provided by the BJP government.

“The government first eliminated the slab-based subsidy system, leading to a massive hike in electricity tariffs; now, it is levying exorbitant electricity charges even on students living away from home to pursue studies and prepare for competitive examinations. Having previously imposed a ‘milk cess’ and an ‘environmental cess’, the government continues to burden the public’s pockets by constantly levying new taxes.”

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{{^usCountry}} Revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi, reacting to the BJP’s allegations, accused the saffron party of indulging in negative politics. “The opposition is indulging in “negative politics” and attempting to divert public attention from inflation, rising fuel prices and the Centre’s economic policies. BJP leaders do not want to see any good work being done by the Congress government,” Negi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi, reacting to the BJP’s allegations, accused the saffron party of indulging in negative politics. “The opposition is indulging in “negative politics” and attempting to divert public attention from inflation, rising fuel prices and the Centre’s economic policies. BJP leaders do not want to see any good work being done by the Congress government,” Negi said. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister alleged that the previous BJP government left Himachal Pradesh in severe financial distress despite having the advantage of a “double-engine government”. “They had a golden opportunity to strengthen the state’s economy, but they kept surviving on loans. The BJP government took loans of nearly ₹75,000 crore and also left liabilities for employees and pensioners. They left a burden of over ₹1 lakh crore on the state,” he claimed.

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Launching a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led central government, the minister accused the Centre of failing to control inflation and fuel prices.

BJP delegation meets election commissioner

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by the saffron party’s state election cell convener JC Sharma on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Himachal poll chief, terming the cabinet meeting a “violation” of the model code of conduct.

BJP district president Keshav Chauhan was also present. In the memorandum, Sharma alleged that despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force for the panchayati raj elections, the state government held a cabinet meeting on May 22 and took decisions related to recruitment, financial benefits, salary increments, pensions, and public welfare schemes—decisions bound to directly influence the electoral process.

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He added that such announcements and decisions by the government constitute an attempt to influence the elections and run contrary to the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct. The delegation urged the election commission to take immediate cognizance of the matter.

Echoing the concerns, Jai Ram said, “Efforts are being made to influence the electoral atmosphere by making grand announcements through cabinet meetings and media channels. The CM is constantly misleading the people of the state.”