Jai Ram announces first instalment of arrears to HP employees

With eyes on upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced the first instalment of arrears of pay revision to the employees and pensioners of the state government due since January 1, 2016.

He made the announcement during a state-level Independence Day function on August 15 at Sarahan. Jai Ram said that the state government would provide a benefit of ₹1,000 crore on this account. He said this would benefit about 2.25 lakh employees and 1.9 lakh pensioners, including those of the public-sector undertakings.

He said that employees and pensioners had got a benefit of ₹3,500 crore due to the revision of pay scale and pension.

The chief minister also announced revised pay scales to the employees working under the zila parishad cadre in the panchayati raj department of the state. This would benefit about 4,000 employees, he added.

Jai Ram announced that panchayat chowkidars, who were providing 12 years of continuous services, would be made daily wagers.

He also announced that to strengthen education in the state, a pre-primary education policy would be made and pre-primary teachers would be recruited as per requirement.

The chief minister said that to benefit the farmers of lower and middle areas of the state, the government would appeal in the Supreme Court to exclude ‘khair’ from 10 years’ felling programme.

Theog people get development projects worth ₹82 crore

Jai Ram Thakur performed inaugurations and laid foundation stones of 19 development projects worth about ₹82 crore in Theog Vidhan Sabha constituency of Shimla district on Tuesday.

He announced the upgrading of civil hospital in Theog to a 200-bed facility, opening of sub-tehsils at Matiyana and Baragaon, upgrading of primary health centre in Matiyana to a community health centre, besides ₹25 lakh for beautification of Nehru Ground.

He said that Prem Ghat Chowk would be named as Atal Chowk as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and also gave the state-level status to ‘Rehali Mela’. He also announced the upgrading of four schools besides starting science classes in one government senior secondary school of the area.

Local MLA Rakesh Singha said that Theog, being the gateway to upper Shimla, needs to be given special attention in the matter of development. He termed Jai Ram the most popular chief minister of Himachal, who he said has always given top priority to development of those areas that remained neglected.