Jai Ram family’s net worth nearly doubles in 5 years

The net worth of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s family has almost doubled in the last five years, while his individual assets have witnessed at least 60% growth since the 2017 assembly elections.

The rise is primarily due to the increase in value of the family’s immovable assets. At present, the declared net worth of the CM’s family is ₹6.28 crore, a 91% increase from their net worth in 2017, which was ₹3.28 crore.

In 2017, the chief minister’s individual assets had been more than the collective assets of his family. He had declared his total assets as ₹3.58 crore in his election affidavit. They were valued at ₹2.23 crore in 2017, and thus registered a growth of 60% over the last five years.

His movable assets are bank deposits, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies and bonds, he also owns three gold rings and a gold chain worth ₹3.10 Lakh and a 2015 model Innova Car. His liabilities are a ₹26.88 lakh home loan.

Thakur, a five-term legislator from Seraj assembly segment has declared agriculture, salary, rent and interest as his sources of income. He became the Himachal Pradesh chief minister in 2017 when the BJP won the assembly elections with a thumping majority, but the party’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the elections.

Wife’s riches see 110% jump

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s wife Dr Sadhna Thakur’s has seen a 110% increase in riches over the last five years. The value of her movable and immovable has increased to ₹1.80 crore from ₹85.71 lakh in 2017.

Sadhna Thakur, a doctor, is employed in the government sector. Her movable assets are up from ₹50.71 lakh in 2017 to ₹1.28 crore in 2022. The value of her immovable assets increased from ₹35 lakh to ₹52.5 lakh in five years.

Dr Thakur’s yearly income stands at ₹32.76 lakhs, up from ₹22.96 lakhs declared during the 2017 assembly elections. She owns 375 g gold, which is valued at ₹17 lakh.

The chief minister’s wife has declared a total annual income ₹28.68 lakh, an increase of ₹8.28 lakhs from ₹20.40 lakh in 2017.

The immovable assets accrued by his daughters have also grown exponentially in five years. His elder daughter, an MBBS doctor, has immovable property worth ₹44.34 lakh and owns 100 g gold worth ₹5.7 lakhs. His younger daughter, who is also pursuing MBBS, has immovable property worth ₹44.59 lakhs and owns same quantity of gold as her sibling. The daughters’ source of income is the interest on deposits.

