Jai Ram-Nadda meeting fuels HP cabinet rejig speculation

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday made a sudden dash to Delhi to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command, fuelling speculations of impending cabinet reshuffle.

Thakur met BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the capital with party’s Himachal chief Suresh Kashyap and organisational secretary Pawan Rana accompanying him along with state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon.

Their discussion lasted for nearly three hours. This was HP chief minister’s second visit to New Delhi within a week. He had last visited the capital on September 8 to invite President Ram Nath Kovind for a special assembly session. He had then also met few Union ministers, including finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The discussions in Delhi primarily focused on the preparations and the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming bypolls. The byelections are due for HP’s three assembly segments — Jubbal- Kotkhai, Fatehpur and Arki — and Mandi Lok Sabha seat that fell vacant after the demise of MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, who was found hanging at his residence in New Delhi. The byelections are likely to take place after the festive season.

It has been learnt that party’s top brass discussed the possibility of cabinet reshuffle. It is likely that CM Thakur would drop a minister from Kangra district and induct a new one, while two more ministers are expected to be replaced. Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur is likely to be fielded from Mandi.

The BJP leaders also discussed in detail the decisions taken at the core group meetings to accommodate dedicated party workers and leaders in the party as well as the government. CM Thakur is likely to appoint chairmen and vice-chairmen of several boards and corporations as well. During the meeting, better coordination between the Centre and state government was also sought.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, CM Thakur said during his previous trip, he had invited President of India to visit the state. “As Himachal has completed 50 years of its statehood, we have called a special session of the state legislative assembly on September 17 which will be addressed by the President,” he added.

He said we were here for a followup on important projects being implemented in Himachal.

“We had met Union finance minister, Union health minister and Union minister for civil aviation to discuss the progress of those projects,” he added.

“Today, I am here to attend an important meeting of the party. This meeting was fixed few days ago,” the CM said.

“I will return tomorrow and would welcome the President of India in Himachal on September 17,” he added.

Meanwhile, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Thakur said in Shimla that the party was likely to replace chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.