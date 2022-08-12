Jai Ram orders probe into Shimla-Kalka highway flyover collapse

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday ordered a probe into the collapse of a flyover portion on Shimla-Kalka highway following heavy rains a day before. Two vehicles were plying on the flyover at that time, but no occupant was hurt.

About a 50-metre stretch of the newly constructed highway had caved in near Shamlech village, resulting in disruption of traffic movement on the national highway that serves as a primary source of link to Shimla, Solan and Kinnaur districts.

It also provides strategic connectivity to the forwards areas along the tribal belt of Kinnaur and Spiti.

GR Construction Company was allotted the tender of building the four-lane highway.

“We have sought records from the National Highway Authority of India. I have directed the officers to file a detailed report,” Jai Ram said.

“The road was recently constructed. Collapse of the retaining wall, which caused the cave-in, has certainly impacted the traffic flow on the national highway,” he added.

Shimla-Kalka highway witnesses a heavy traffic flow as about 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles ply on this stretch daily and the number increases manifold during the peak tourist season from April to June.

Presently, the traffic has been diverted to the other functional lane.

The collapse has raised questions on the quality of work. Experts say that the road had caved in at this place before too, but only some patch work was done by the company tasked with the four-laning project.

“Apple season is on peak currently with 1,000 to 2,000 trucks plying on the national highway daily to Parwanoo and Chandigarh fruit markets. The government should order an inquiry and a thorough probe into the substandard work which has not only caused revenue losses, but threatened the life of people too,” said CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha.

