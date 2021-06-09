Jai Ram seeks more funds to fortify areas along China border

With China rapidly upgrading its infrastructure along the Himachal Pradesh border, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has requested the ministry of defence to infuse more funds to accelerate road development in frontier areas.

Thakur, who had met defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on June 7, said, “I apprised the Union minister regarding the situation along the Indian border and urged him to provide more funds to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). I also asked the Union minister to handover the army-run Walker Hospital to the state government. The hospital, which is at walking distance from the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) will provide additional medical facilities to the people of the state.”

The CM, on his return from the Capital, said, “My two-day tour to Delhi was successful as several issues pertaining to the development of Himachal Pradesh were discussed with Union ministers of different ministries.”

On the announcements made by the Prime Minister regarding the country’s vaccination policy, the CM hailed the decision to provide free vaccines to all the states for inoculating everyone above the age of 18 from June 21.“Allowing private hospitals to directly procure 25% vaccines will go a long way in ensuring more people get inoculated at pre-decided prices.”

The PM has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November this year, which will go a long way in benefitting around 80 crore people of the country by providing free ration every month during the pandemic, he said.

While meeting with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the CM had asked that the state be provided the GST compensation due from the Centre for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-2020 and that the hill state be provided all financial assistance recommended by the 15th finance commission.

The CM had asked that the state’s allocation for vaccine doses be enhanced during his meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. He also urged for early approval for a bulk drug park in Una besides sanctioning of a medical devices park, and electric devices manufacturing hub in the state.

