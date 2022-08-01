Jai Ram takes up Hatti community’s tribal status with Amit Shah

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he had taken up the matter of granting tribal status to the Hatti community with Union home minister Amit Shah, who had assured him that a final call will be taken on the matter soon.

The chief minister said he had held detailed discussions regarding granting tribal status to the Hatti community of Sirmaur district with the Union home minister after the conference on drug trafficking and national security was held in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The chief minister said the union minister assured him that the government would soon take a final call on this issue in the larger interest of the Hatti community.

Thakur said that he was expecting that the Union government will soon accord tribal status to the Hatti community and meet the long pending demand of this community. The CM said he also had discussions in this regard with the union social welfare minister.