Jai Ram Thakur attends Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday presided over the state level Kargil Vijay Diwas function in Hamirpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the Kargil War symbolised bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces as they fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the motherland.

“Their act of valour and indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history,” he added.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of four developmental projects at the cost of ₹54 crore at the Hamirpur town hall.

Tiger Division marks Vijay Diwas in Jammu

The Tiger Division, meanwhile, also marked the occasion at the Tiger War Memorial and Balidan Stambh in Jammu.

Division GOC major general Neeraj Gosain and deputy GOC brigadier Gautam Segan paid tributes to the bravehearts in a wreath-laying ceremony.

A 10-km mini marathon run was also organised and saw the participation of city residents.

(with inputs from Jammu)