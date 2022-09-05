Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth 165 crore in Mandi’s Nachan

Chief minister jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 projects worth ₹165 crore in the Nachan assembly segment of Mandi district.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Kot Panchayat under the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh programme’, the CM announced the upgrade of the 50-bedded Civil Hospital, Gohar, to a 100-bedded hospital, upgrade of primary health centre to the community health centre and opening of health sub-centre at Chattar.

He also announced to open ITI at Hatgarh, science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Kutachi, and ₹15 lakh for Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan.

He said the BJP government in its tenure ensured that every section of society and every area of the state gets benefited from the developmental policies and programmes of the state government.

Jai Ram Thakur claimed that celebrations to commemorate 75 years of existence of the state were not going well with the Congress leaders. He said that the state government was celebrating this occasion to express its gratitude to the people of the state for their contribution in making Himachal Pradesh where it stands today.

He claimed that the Congress was a sinking ship and several leaders of the Congress were in touch with the BJP and may join the party anytime.

He claimed that the resolve of the government to ensure ‘Mission Repeat’ by changing the tradition of not repeating the government in power was giving jitters to the Congress leaders.

“One Congress leader was even claiming that how can a commoner CM achieve this when a six-time CM Virbhadra Singh could not achieve,” he said. The CM urged the people of the state to vote for the BJP so as to ensure that pace of development goes uninterrupted.

Lays stone of charitable eye hospital at Sundernagar

Dharamshala : The CM on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Amba Prasad Rotary Charitable Eye Hospital at Sundernagar. He also flagged off an Advance Life Supporting Ambulance donated by Sundernagar Polytechnic Alumni Association on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister thanked NRI and philanthropist Amba Prasad for donating ₹2 crore for building the eye hospital. He said that Amba Prasad was also an alumnus of Government Polytechnic, Sundernagar. He said that this hospital would be operationalised by the Rotary Club and will be of great help for the poor eye patients as free eye treatment would be provided to them.

Amba Prasad said that opening a Charitable Eye Hospital at Sundernagar was his dream for a long. He said that world-class eye treatment facilities would be provided to poor patients free of cost in this hospital.