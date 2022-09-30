Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of projects worth 44 crore at Kumarsain

: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 24 developmental projects worth ₹44.83 crore at Kumarsain in Theog assembly segment of Shimla district.

Addressing a public meeting under Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh at Kumarsain’s Durbar Maidan, the CM announced to upgrade of the fire sub-station Theog to a fire station, up-gradation of Police Post Narkanda to a police station, to make a provision of ₹20 lakh for the beautification of Tanu-Jubbar lake under the “Nai Rahein Nai Manzilen” scheme and upgrade Civil Hospital Kumarsain to 50 beds.

He also announced upgrading Primary Health Centre, Narkanda, to a community health centre and providing ₹10 lakh each for Thathal road and Tanu Jubbar-Shila Jan roads.

He said that a process would be started to convert Gram Panchayat Kumarsain into Nagar Panchayat with the consent of the local people. The remaining work of Rest House at Kangal would be completed at the earliest and necessary formalities would be completed for the establishment of Sub-Judge Court.

Thakur said that the spirit behind the “Pragtisheel Himachal: Sthaapna ke 75 Varsh” programme started by the state government was to pay tribute to everyone for their contribution to the progress of Himachal. He said that along with the successive leadership, the hard-working and honest people of the state had also contributed significantly to the progress of Himachal. He also appreciated the efforts of Satyanand Stokes in making Himachal the apple-producing state.

He said that the state government had maintained the pace of development in Himachal, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that India was able to come out of this crisis under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the world’s largest vaccination campaign was successfully conducted in India along with the manufacturing of Covid vaccine. Himachal Pradesh was ranked first in the country for a cent percent vaccination of the targeted population. The cooperation and contribution of the people of the state during the Covid crisis and the vaccination programme was commendable, added the CM.

Local MLA Rakesh Singha welcomed the CM and said that the “Pragtisheel Himachal: Sthaapna ke 75 Varsh” programme was an opportunity to remember the heroes of pre-Independence along with the developmental journey of Himachal after Independence.