Jai Ram Thakur seeks Niti Ayog assistance for Mandi Airport

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery at New Delhi on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to the state.

Thakur apprised Bery of the efforts made by the state for improving air connectivity. He said a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for construction of the Greenfield Airport in Mandi before requesting for a special assistance grant of ₹1,000 crore during the current financial year for strengthening air connectivity in the state.

The chief minister also urged the vice-chairman to extend the Industrial Development Scheme, 2017, for the next five years to help accelerate the pace of industrial development in the State.

He reinstated the state’s commitment towards becoming a green energy state, saying more than 1.70 lakh farmers were associated with the natural farming campaign in the state, which had fixed a target of bringing about 50,000-acre land under natural farming in the current financial year