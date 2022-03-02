Jai Ram Thakur virtually inaugurates police station in Mandi’s Nachan

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a police station at Dhanotu in Nachan assembly segment area of Mandi district.

While addressing the people of the area virtually from Shimla, the chief minister said the Dhanotu Police Station would ensure better traffic management along the National Highway-21 along Sundernagar, Gohar, Nerchowk, Janjheli and Manali. This would also go a long way in maintaining a better law and order situation in the area.

He said that the state government was committed to ensuring the overall and balanced development of the Nachan area. He said that a BDO office has been opened at Dhanotu and 32 panchayats are covered under the developmental block. He said that now there were two BDO offices functioning in the constituency at Gohar and Dhanotu to facilitate the people.

The chief minister said that a PWD rest house was also coming up at Dhanotu and PWD sub-division has been opened at Dhanotu to ensure better and proper construction and maintenance of the roads in the area. He said that ₹18.66 crore were being spent on the upgrade of the Dhanotu-Rohangalu road. He said that four PHCs have been opened in the area.

Jai Ram Thakur said that work was in progress on ₹45.57-crore Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya Bhawan at Gohar. Besides, ₹30.74 crore drinking water supply scheme was also under progress for Chail Chowk and adjourning villages. He said that work on strengthening and upgrading of the Chail-Mavi Seri road by spending an amount of ₹8.53 crore was also in progress.

The chief minister said that adequate provision of the budget would be made for the construction of the Dhanotu Police Station building. He said that today the state has 135 police stations and work was in progress regarding the construction of buildings of 15 new police station buildings by spending an amount of ₹30 crore. He said that the state police were one of the most disciplined police forces in the country and were sincerely performing their duties.

The chief minister announced that a sewerage scheme would be taken in hand soon from Chambi to Bhoor under NABARD to facilitate the people of the area. He also announced that a vehicle would be provided soon for the newly opened police station.

He felicitated the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.