Jaibir Singh Gill appointed Chandigarh Transport Association​ president

Jaibir Singh Gill was on Monday elected as president of the Chandigarh Transport Association (CTA) conducted elections. Every member of Gill’s panel also won a majority over the opposing Bajrang Lal Sharma panel. The office of general secretary, senior vice-president and vice-president was secured by Naveen Sharma DP, Tarsem Lal Puri and Pawan Kumar Sharma respectively. Jeet Ram will serve as the association’s joint Secretary, while Rajmal will work as the press secretary. Desraj Pathania will be responsible for the post of cashier.

Ravinder Natheha is PUSU president

Chandigarh

Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) on Monday declared Ravinder Natheha, who is a research scholar at PU’s department of Punjabi as the president of the body. The announcement was made by Jaskaran Singh Brar, founder of PUSU at PU campus. He said that Natheha, who has been associated with PUSU for over a decade, emerged as a consensus candidate for this post after consulting students of various departments in an exercise which lasted for two months. Natheha said he will work for the organisation with full dedication and zeal on various issues concerning the student community. Earlier, a meeting of PUSU was also held on Monday where a resolution was passed condemning the regressive move to make Panjab University a central university.

Free breast cancer screening camps in Mohali from June 15

Mohali

Free camps for breast cancer screening will be organised at government health institutions across the district from June 15. A digital screening device would be available at every hospital. The screening camps would be held at the district hospital in Mohali from June 15 to June 22, the government hospital in Kharar from June 23 to June 28, at DeraBassi from June 29 to July 4, at Lalru from July 5 to July 6, at Banur from July 7 to July 8, at Boothgarh from July 9 to July 12, at Gharuan from July 13 to July 15 and lastly at the government hospital in Kurali from July 16 to July 19.

Youth held with 5kg ganja

Chandigarh

The district crime cell of Chandigarh police arrested a 20-year-old man with 5kg ganja near Shiv Mandir, Railway Road, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Balwinder Karanjit Singh of Rajiv Colony, Sector-17, Panchkula. A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station. HTC

2 booked for forging documents of mortgaged property

Chandigarh Two residents of Panchkula were booked for allegedly cheating a bank by forging documents of a mortgaged property. Those booked are Gaurav Goyal of Sector-9, Panchkula, proprietor of Sudharma Steel Industries Plot on old Ambala Road, Dhakoli Zirakpur, and Naresh Goyal of Sector-20, Panchkula. Complainant Sushant Kumar, senior manager, Canara Bank, Manimajra, alleged that the duo fabricated documents of a flat in Peermuchalla for obtaining financial facilities of ₹68 lakh. A case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC has been registered at Manimajra police station. HTC

41 units collected at blood donation camp

Chandigarh

Thalassaemic Charitable Trust PGI-GMCH and Janta Market Welfare Association, Phase 3B-1, under the supervision of department of transfusion and medicine, PGIMER, organised its 251st blood donation camp on Monday. A total of 41 voluntary blood donors participated in this camp.

Workshop on lab management concludes

Chandigarh

A five-day hands-on training on laboratory quality management systems organised by PGIMER’s department of virology, in collaboration with the department of health research and Indian Council of Medical Research, came to a close. The workshop was conducted under the supervision of Dr Mini P Singh, professor and nodal officer of Covid testing.

IGNOU courses get AICTE stamp

Chandigarh

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has approved the MBA and MCA programmes of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The admission is open for four new MBA and MCA programmes. MBA programs have been exempted from conducting entrance tests, said regional director Dr Savita Panwar. Applicants can visit the website www.ignou.ac.in for more information. The last day of admission is July 31.

National seminar at Yoga college

Chandigarh

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, in collaboration with directorate of Ayush, Sector 24, organised a one-day seminar on “Yoga and its Allied Aspects” in prelude of the International Yoga Day at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38. The event saw the participation of nearly 200 people.

Free summer workshop at Kalagram

Chandigarh

As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala is organising a free of cost 15-day summer workshop for children in the age group of 8-17 years at Kalagram, Manimajra. The workshop will continue till June 24 and will include theatre, painting from 8 am to 10 am and folk dance 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Education secy inspects schools in Sector 38 West & Maloya

Chandigarh

To ensure that government school infrastructure in the city is upgraded before the commencement of classes after summer break, UT education secretary Purva Garg, accompanied by the UT director school education and officials of UT engineering and education department, inspected Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 38 West, Government Model High School, Sector 38 West, GMSSS Maloya and Government High School, Maloya.During the inspection, Garg stressed on the need to ensure availability of safe drinking water, sports facilities and upgrade of IT infrastructure. The engineering department confirmed that pending engineering works will be completed before commencement of classes. The district education officer (DEO) was directed to issue directions to all principals to personally ensure that the schools are ready in all respects before commencement of classes.

