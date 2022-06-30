Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jaikishan Rori elected Punjab deputy speaker
chandigarh news

Jaikishan Rori elected Punjab deputy speaker

Jaikishan Singh Rori, a two-time MLA from Garhshankar, was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday
Newly elected deputy speaker Jaikishan Singh Rori (brown turban) with his family and speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 08:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Rori’s name for the post was proposed by fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Baljinder Kaur and seconded by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

After the election, chief minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated him and escorted him to the deputy speaker’s chair in the House. Mann said that Rori is an honest politician who comes from a humble family. The CM said he hoped that the deputy speaker would play a neutral role and give equal time to all MLAs without any bias.

