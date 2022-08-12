Jail inmates’ sisters allowed to visit in Haryana

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the sisters of incarcerated men were allowed to tie a rakhi on their wrists on Thursday.

Long queues of women were seen outside jails in Rohtak, Bhiwani and Hisar jails. One of the visitors, Khushi, who visited Bhiwani jail said her brother was convicted in a case of attempt to murder.“ The jail administration has arranged a memorable function with sweets with us. I got plenty of time to interact with my brother, who assured me that he was mending his ways. My family misses him,” she said.

Kiran Kumari of Rohtak said her minor brother was ‘falsely implicated in a murder case’ and has been an undertrial prisoner at Sunaria jail in Rohtak for the last six months.

“My brotherteared up when he saw me. He has been having a rough go in jail. I assured him that he will get relief from the court. This year, there was no iron barrier between the inmates and sisters,” she added.

The jail officials thoroughly checked the sweet boxes and hand bags of the women. Security has been tightened at different places inside and outside the jails.

Azad, a convicted inmate lodged at Bhiwani jail, said he had promised his sister that he will spend his rest of life peacefully.

“ I had committed a crime and am serving my jail term for it. I have assured my sister that I will never break the law,” he added.

Bhiwani jail superintendent Satyapal Kasniya said, “Inmates should also be allowed to celebrate with their loved ones. Emotions ran high when the inmates’ sisters entered the jail,” the Bhiwani jail superintendent added.