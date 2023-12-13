Jailed Punjab Youth Congress leader spotted at a wedding, two cops suspended

Two cops were on Tuesday suspended after jailed Youth Congress leaders Sarvotam Singh, alias Lucky Sandhu, after a video of him being present at a December 8 wedding in Hissowal on Mullanpur-Raikot road surfaced online.

A video grab showing he accused, Lucky Sandhu, dancing at a wedding function in Hissowal village, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Sandhu was supposed to be taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for a health checkup A video of him dancing at the said wedding, however, went viral, prompting commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal suspending two police personnel – including sub-inspector (SI) Mangal Singh and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh.

The commissioner of police also ordered a departmental inquiry against the errant cops. The role of the medical officer at the Ludhiana Central Jail, where Sandhu is lodged, is also under scanner. The medical officer had referred the jailed leader to PGIMER for a medical examination.

According to the information, police have also found that Sanhu has on multiple occasion been out of the jail premises citing health issues.

Lucky Sandhu, who was the state general secretary of Youth Congress, is facing trial in multiple cases of extortion, kidnapping and assault. He was arrested by Sahnewal police in September on kidnapping and assault charges.

Sandhu had been referred to PGIMER on December 8 by the medical officer. However, he went to his house before heading to Mubarak Park Palace, the wedding venue, in Hissowal, police said.

Punjabi Singer Angrez Ali performed at the wedding, where Sandhu was captured on camera.

Sharing further details, Ludhiana Central Jail superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh said Sandhu was sent for medical examination on December 8 after he complained of back ache and problem in urination.

A police team comprising SI Mangal Singh and ASI Kuldeep Singh took him to the hospital. They reached PGIMER for treatment, but on the way back, made the bee line for the wedding. In the evening, Sandhu returned to the jail.

On being informed about the videos, the superintendent wrote to the commissioner of police about the negligence.

Sandhu was arrested on September 16 for allegedly kidnapping a witness in an assault case and threatening him at gunpoint. He and his brother Amaninder Singh, alias Maninder Sandhu, who is the Punjab Youth Congress’ Ludhiana wing president, along with their aides, had kidnapped and assaulted a transporter Harjit Singh of Tower Colony.

On April 3, the Model Town police had arrested social influencer Jasneet Kaur of Mohali for blackmailing a city-based businessman with intention to extort money from him. Police had also booked Sandhu for the conspiracy and later arrested him. He was later released on bail.

