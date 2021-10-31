Sunil Jakhar has a 'Capt Saab' twist to Channi govt's no ad on Indira Gandhi's death anniversary

eteran Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Sunday hit out at the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government for not publishing any advertisements in remembrance of late Prime Miinister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Tagging an advertisement of the government released last year under the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government on the occasion, Jakhar wrote, “I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don't we still have a Congress Government in Punjab… I know Capt Saab (as Singh is known) won’t mind my using this PB Govt’s ad from last year, as none appeared today.”

In another post on the microblogging site, Jakhar apparently drew a connection with the appointment of Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress' new executive committee and wondered if the government’s move to not issue any ad to remember Indira had anything to do with it.

“Or is it a case of 'once burned twice shy' - in light of certain appointment two days ago?” Jakhar posted.

Tytler was one of the main accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by two of her own security guards.

Opposition parties, including BJP and SAD, in Punjab have targeted the Channi led government over Tytler's appointment.

On Saturday, BJP leader Tarun Chugh asked Channi and Congress' state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to clarify if they endorsed Tytler’s appointment as a permanent invitee to the committee.

"Tytler has been named as one of the key Congress leaders in Delhi, but he, Kamal Nath and Sajjan Kumar continue to be the blue-eyed boys of the party in spite of the fact that their role in riots against Sikhs has been always highlighted by many witnesses,” Chugh said.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema wanted Channi to tell Punjabis why he gave his “consent” for the appointment of Tytler to a "prestigious" Congress panel.

Jakhar had made a cryptic comment three day ago when Channi visited the national capital and AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Punjab.

“Punjab CM in Delhi, Delhi CM in Punjab, yet again! Must say, at least one of them has got his timing right,” Jakhar had tweeted. Kejriwal had responded with a smile icon

Before the Congress propped up Channi for the top post, Jakhar was among the top contenders after Singh resigned from the post over months-long tussle with Sidhu over power-sharing issues.

Earlier this week, Singh said he was forming a new political party, the name and symbol of which will be shared once cleared by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies)