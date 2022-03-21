Jakhar lauds Mann for ‘coming of age to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi’
Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that Punjab deserves a chief minister who takes his decision and not remote-controlled.
The Congress, which was in power in the state, got 18 seats in the 117-member assembly, while the AAP won 92 seats.
“Seems @BhagwantMann has come of age already much to the chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi. That explains the absence of even the two regents, what to talk of supremo himself, at oath ceremony (of the Punjab ministers),” the former Punjab Congress chief tweeted.
“It’s good, as Punjab deserves a CM who’s a Khud Mukhtiar (independent) than a remote controlled one,” Jakhar said.
Ten Punjab ministers took oath on Saturday, three days after Mann was sworn-in as the chief minister on Wednesday. The AAP stormed to power, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
