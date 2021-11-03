Jalalabad tiffin bomb blast : Father, aide of key conspirator arrested

Ranjit Singh alias Gora of Nihanga De Jhugge village in Ferozepur, who is wanted by the Punjab Police in Jalalabad tiffin bomb blast case, was spotted in Sidhwan Bet with ammunition and explosives.

The police have arrested his father and an aide for providing him shelter and helping him in hiding.

The police are suspecting that they were hatching the conspiracy of executing another such crime.

Jaswant Singh, father of Ranjit Singh, and Balwant Singh of Valipur Khurd village were arrested on Monday evening, while Gora, along with his another accomplice Tarlok Singh of Khurshaidpura village, are still absconding.

According to the police, Ranjit Singh and Balwant had stayed in the house of Tarlok Singh.

A case under sections 212 and 216 of the IPC and sections 18 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act has been registered against the accused at the Sidhwan Bet police station.

Sidhwan Bet station house officer (SHO) Bikramjit Singh said that they had received information that Ranjit Singh, wanted by the police, had along with his accomplices taken shelter in Khurshaidpura village to evade his arrest.

“The police also came to know that the accused was carrying ammunition and explosives with him and they were hatching conspiracy of another such incident,” he added.

Following the information a raid was conducted and Jaswant, along with Balwant, were arrested.

Ranjit Singh is one of the main conspirators of the Jalalabad bomb blast case.