Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalalabad tiffin bomb blast : Father, aide of key conspirator arrested
chandigarh news

Jalalabad tiffin bomb blast : Father, aide of key conspirator arrested

Father and an aide of Ranjit Singh alias Gora, a key conspirator in Jalalabad tiffin bomb blast case, have been arrested for providing him shelter and helping him in hiding
Ranjit Singh alias Gora, a key conspirator in Jalalabad tiffin bomb blast case, was spotted with ammo in Sidhwan Bet. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ranjit Singh alias Gora of Nihanga De Jhugge village in Ferozepur, who is wanted by the Punjab Police in Jalalabad tiffin bomb blast case, was spotted in Sidhwan Bet with ammunition and explosives.

The police have arrested his father and an aide for providing him shelter and helping him in hiding.

The police are suspecting that they were hatching the conspiracy of executing another such crime.

Jaswant Singh, father of Ranjit Singh, and Balwant Singh of Valipur Khurd village were arrested on Monday evening, while Gora, along with his another accomplice Tarlok Singh of Khurshaidpura village, are still absconding.

According to the police, Ranjit Singh and Balwant had stayed in the house of Tarlok Singh.

A case under sections 212 and 216 of the IPC and sections 18 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act has been registered against the accused at the Sidhwan Bet police station.

RELATED STORIES

Sidhwan Bet station house officer (SHO) Bikramjit Singh said that they had received information that Ranjit Singh, wanted by the police, had along with his accomplices taken shelter in Khurshaidpura village to evade his arrest.

“The police also came to know that the accused was carrying ammunition and explosives with him and they were hatching conspiracy of another such incident,” he added.

Following the information a raid was conducted and Jaswant, along with Balwant, were arrested.

Ranjit Singh is one of the main conspirators of the Jalalabad bomb blast case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP