Jalandhar ADCP’s son, 3 others booked for 2.24 crore fraud

The son of an additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP) posted in Jalandhar and three others were booked on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding three city-based businessmen of ₹2.24 crore.

The accused were identified as Charanpreet Singh, son of ADCP Harwinder Singh Dalli, his aides Amit Talwar and Manoj Kumar and Jashandeep Singh, a broker who is already in jail in a fraud case.

The case was registered under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Division Number 6 police station on the basis of an inquiry conducted by assistant inspector general of police (AIG crime), Jalandhar zone.

A complaint was filed by Rachpal Singh Sachdeva and his partners Jaswinder Singh and Mehakpreet Singh, the businessmen, against the accused for the committing fraud on them on the pretext of investment.

The probe found that the complainants deposited ₹1.20 crore in the accounts of Neuvo Hospitality Private Limited in 2018 with the accused as the firm’s directors. The complainants came in touch with the accused through Jashandeep Singh, the broker, said the police.

The probe found that the three accused transferred ₹42 lakh of ₹1.20 crore in their personnel accounts with an intention of committing fraud.

As per the FIR, the complainants purchased 25% share of Neuvo Hospitality worth ₹1.04 crore but the accused sold the 25% shares without the mandatory approval of the complainants and the registrar of companies (ROC).

“The accused caused ₹2.24 crore loss to the complainants. Hence an FIR is recommended against the firm directors and the broker Jashandeep Singh,” the probe report concluded.