Jalandhar admn gets ₹2.18-lakh bill for AAP leaders’ stay at 4-star hotel
Mann, Kejriwal among others used hotel facility for 3 hours during the flagging off of Jalandhar-IGI airport bus service in June
FARIDKOT: The Jalandhar district administration has received a ₹2.18 lakh bill from a four-star hotel for the three-hour stay of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, when they flagged off a government-run Volvo bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi international airport in the national capital on June 15, according to information received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
An official on the condition of anonymity said that the Jalandhar administration is in a fix over how to clear the bill, which also includes four-day extra stay of a Delhi AAP leader.
RTI activist Jaspal Mann had filed an application for information on expenditure incurred on the event. The Jalandhar district administration has only provided the details of hotel bill, claiming that no other information on expenditure incurred on the event is available with the office of the deputy commissioner.
In the RTI reply, it was claimed by the administration that no fund was issued to this office for the event. The hotel has sent a total bill of ₹2.18 lakh, which includes ₹1.37 lakh for six rooms and ₹80,712 for 38 lunch boxes. The hotel has charged ₹50,902 for AAP Delhi leader Ram Kumar Jha’s stay and room service. Further details show the four-star hotel has charged ₹17,788 for room and service to Arvind Kejriwal, ₹22,836 for Bhagwant Mann, ₹15,460 for Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot, ₹22,416 for Parvesh Jha and ₹8,062 for the personal secretary to Delhi CM Bibhav Kumar, the RTI reply reveals.
AAP leaders also opted to halt at the expensive facility instead of a government circuit house which is a stone’s throw from the hotel.
Jalandhar deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said he joined the place of new posting in July and “has no information regarding the bills right now”. “I will check with the officials regarding this,” he added.
AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang said the matter was not in his knowledge. “I will confirm this with officials concerned,” he said.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
