Jalandhar bag U-14, U-1 7 girls’ chess titles on Day 1 of state-level games

The Under-14 and Under-17 girls’ representing Jalandhar lifted the chess titles in on the opening day of the state-level games being held under the banner of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan on Tuesday.

Participants during chess tournament in Ludhiana. (ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bathinda and Ludhiana earned the second and third position in the former competition, while Amritsar and Sangrur came in runner-up and second runner-up in the Under-17 girls’ competition.

The Under-14 girls’ basketball teams representing Mohali and Kapurthala also won big as the competition for the team sport also got underway.

While Mohali outplayed Amritsar 25-2, Kapurthala came out on top against Fatehgarh Sahib with a score of 16-2. Among others who logged wins on the day were Gurdaspur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Bathinda, Muktsar and Mansa.

In the Under-17 girls’ basketball category, meanwhile, Amritsar triumphed over Kapurthala with a score of 37-4, Sangrur defeated Rupnagar with a score of 26-1, Fatehgarh Sahib outperformed Malerkotla 23-2, Faridkot blanked Moga with a score of 16-0 and Patiala emerged victorious against Sangrur with a score of 31-14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a more keenly-contested match, Jalandhar edged Amritsar 23-21. Sri Muktsar Sahib also got the better of Fatehgarh Sahib 28-13, while and Mansa triumphed over Barnala with a score of 14-5.

The opening day of competition also saw Under-21 girls’ teams in action. Mansa beat Hoshiarpur with a score of 18-9, while Gurdaspur overcame Barnala with a score of 24-6. Faridkot, meanwhile, dominated Moga with a score of 16-2, Bathinda outperformed Fazilka with a score of 8-6, Ludhiana emerged victorious over Sri Muktsar Sahib with a score of 10-2, Malerkotla triumphed over Fatehgarh Sahib with a score of 11-6, and Amritsar defeated Firozpur with a score of 34-6.

A sports department initiative, the state-level games began on Tuesday. Assistant commissioner general Upinderjit Kaur Brar and district sports officer Rupinder Singh Brar were present on the opening day of the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON