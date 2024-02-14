Jalandhar businessman gets 2-cr extortion call, 1 arrested

The Jalandhar commissionerate police arrested one person for making an extortion call to a local businessman seeking ₹2 crore on Tuesday. The Jalandhar commissionerate police arrested one person for making an extortion call to a local businessman seeking ₹ 2 crore on Tuesday. (Representational image)

Accused Makhan Singh of Hoshiarpur’s Mahilpur made his UK-based son, Amanjot Singh, to make extortion calls posing as noted gangster and terrorist Landa Harike.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aditya said a city-based industrialist, Balkar Singh had filed a complaint with the police that he had received a ransom call on February 4.

He told the police that the caller had identified him as gangster Landa Harike and demanded ₹2 crore extortion money from him. “The caller had again called the industrialist on February 5 and 6 and made the same demand before threatening the victim and his family of dire consequences,” the DCP said.

During the investigation, the police zeroed in on the role of both Makhan and Amanjot following which Makhan has been arrested from his village.

A case has been registered under sections 386 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Jalandhar Sadar police station.