Election observers to review arrangements in Jalandhar

In view of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the election commission (EC) has deputed election observers to review the arrangements, preparedness and ongoing poll process. The EC also gave directions to all nodal officers to ensure close vigil on poll-related activities so as to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of election. The EC also gave directions to all nodal officers to ensure close vigil on poll-related activities.

The EC deputed 2006 batch IAS officer Dr Pritam B Yashvant as the general observer, 2006 batch IPS officer Ujjwal Kumar Bhowmik as the police observer and 2012 batch IRS officer Rajiv Shankar Kittur as the expenditure observer.

The observers held a detailed review meeting with deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh, commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and other senior officers looking after various activities related to the bypoll.

Emphasising the need to ensure continuous vigil on poll activities, the general observer directed the officials to ensure the model code of conduct is not violated and there should be no delay in taking action against violators. The observers also instructed the teams to monitor expenditure of candidates and parties without any fail.

Meanwhile, the observers also visited media certification and monitoring cell to overview work in keeping tab on paid news.