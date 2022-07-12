Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse

Cash worth ₹1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken. SHO Navdeep Singh said, “We are probing the previous robbery and this incident will also be investigated.”

Other short stories

Bank robbery bid in Moga village

Moga Three persons on Monday made an attempt to rob the Induslnd Bank’s Darapur village branch on the Ferozepur-Moga Road in the district. Police said two of them tried to enter the bank with sharp-edged weapons but the security guard stopped them at the gate. They attacked security guard Mandir Singh, who sustained minor injuries and fled from the spot. A case has been registered and police are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused.

LPU student shines in shooting

Jalandhar Lovely Professional University student Arjun Babuta has won an international gold medal in the 10m air rifle final of the Shooting World Cup on its very first day. Representing India, Babuta beat Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA in a one-sided affair, winning with a score of 17-9. Belonging to Mohali, Babuta had earlier topped the ranking match with 261.1 points to qualify for the gold medal clash.

