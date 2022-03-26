Jalandhar clerk suspended for taking ₹4.80L bribe from vegetable seller
JALANDHAR: Following the receipt of a complaint on the newly launched anti-corruption helpline, Jalandhar DC Ghanshyam Thori on Friday suspended a woman clerk of tehsildar-1 office for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹4.80 lakh from a vegetable seller on the pretext of getting his daughter a job.
After her arrest by the Punjab vigilance bureau earlier in the day, the accused – Meenu -- was produced before a local court, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.
The complainant, Surinder Kumar from Ughi village in Jalandhar, filed the complaint on March 23, following which it was forwarded to the Jalandhar vigilance bureau.
The FIR stated that the accused promised Surinder that she would get his 21-year-old daughter in the DC office and demanded ₹3.50 lakh, the first instalment ( ₹40,000) of which was paid by the complainant on May 14 last year. Later, he gave ₹80,000 as the second instalment and ₹2.10 lakh as the third to the accused. In June, Surinder again gave ₹1.50 lakh to the woman, who demanded ₹1 lakh more to get the girl transferred to Ludhiana office.
On March 24, the vigilance bureau called the complainant to the office and verified the facts, including the bank transactions and WhatsApp chat between the accused and the complainant.
